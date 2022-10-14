EC to announce Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections schedule on October 14

EC to announce poll schedule for Gujarat, HP today

Along with the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates will be announced too

  Oct 14 2022, 10:21 ist
  updated: Oct 14 2022, 12:35 ist

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference on October 14 to announce the schedule of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Along with the poll schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates will be announced too.

The Commission recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

The previous Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in December 2017. After the election, BJP emerged victorious and formed the state government, with Vijay Rupani taking over as the chief minister.

Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the Assembly elections were held in November 2017. After the election, the BJP formed the government with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.

While the elections for Gujarat's 182 seats were held in two phases, Himachal Pradesh witnessed polling for 68 seats in a single phase.

