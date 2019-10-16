Election FAQ: Changing the address on your voter ID

Moving from one city to another, or even to a different address within the same city, brings in many changes. One of the first things people do when changing an address is to notify their paper delivery, postal and bills. However, the one thing people seem to forget more than most is changing the address on the voter card. This can cause either a lot of discomfort during the voting season, or at worst, cause you to lose your vote altogether.

Avoid that hassle this Assembly Election with this simple guide. By filling up Form 6 from the Election Commission, you can ensure your vote remains available to place during the elections.

Here is a quick guide on how you can update the address on your voter card

Documents you will need:

Age proof: Any of either birth certificate, marksheet for 10th, 8th and 5th, Indian passport, driving licence, PAN card or a letter issued by the UIDAI

Address proof: Any of either Indian passport, driving licence, pass book, ration card, Income Tax assessment order, rent agreement, water/telephone/electricity/gas connection bill, post/mail delivered through India Post

How to add/update your details through Form 6:

Go to the NVSP website and select the option that says "Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC" (). Selecting the option will take you to the Form 6 page.



The NVSP website has many options to choose from. The one you need is the one that says "Form 6".



Form 6 is divided into a number of sections, each of which requires you to fill in your details either mandatorily or optionally. Rule of thumb, if the field is marked with a red *, it's a mandatory field.



This is the first field, where you should choose either you're a new voter or someone who has moved to another constituency.



3. Basic details: Name/Age/Date of Birth



Basic your basic details, like your name, age and a relative.



4. Adding the current residential address



Here you add your current residential address. Do be careful about which district you select.



5. Adding a permanent address



Your permanent residential address goes here. In case your current and permanent address may be the same, it should be easier to fill the fields.



6. Accounting for disabilities and giving an email or phone number



While the filed says 'optional', giving a phone number could be useful so you can keep track of the progress of your application.



7. Identity proofs go here



Add your photo, age and address proofs and choose what type of document you are choosing.



8. Confirming your application