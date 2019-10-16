Election FAQ: Changing the address on your voter ID

Moving from one city to another, or even to a different address within the same city, brings in many changes. One of the first things people do when changing an address is to notify their paper delivery, postal and bills. However, the one thing people seem to forget more than most is changing the address on the voter card. This can cause either a lot of discomfort during the voting season, or at worst, cause you to lose your vote altogether.
Avoid that hassle this Assembly Election with this simple guide. By filling up Form 6 from the Election Commission, you can ensure your vote remains available to place during the elections.
Here is a quick guide on how you can update the address on your voter card
Documents you will need:
Age proof: Any of either birth certificate, marksheet for 10th, 8th and 5th, Indian passport, driving licence, PAN card or a letter issued by the UIDAI
Address proof: Any of either Indian passport, driving licence, pass book, ration card, Income Tax assessment order, rent agreement, water/telephone/electricity/gas connection bill, post/mail delivered through India Post
How to add/update your details through Form 6:
Go to the NVSP website and select the option that says "Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC" (). Selecting the option will take you to the Form 6 page.
Form 6 is divided into a number of sections, each of which requires you to fill in your details either mandatorily or optionally. Rule of thumb, if the field is marked with a red *, it's a mandatory field.
3. Basic details: Name/Age/Date of Birth
4. Adding the current residential address
5. Adding a permanent address
6. Accounting for disabilities and giving an email or phone number
7. Identity proofs go here
8. Confirming your application