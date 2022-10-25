Election FAQs | How to use cVIGIL app to report MCC violations

The polling for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12, and the counting nearly a month later on December 8, according to the information of Election Commission of India (ECI). The dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections are expected to be announced soon.

It is generally expected that candidates will not engage in violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) the ECI has put in place. However, to ensure that politicians toe the line, the poll body has an app to help citizens report any violation they see.

Here's how you can use the app to report a violation:

Launched in 2018, the app, called cVIGIL, is available on the Play Store. Once you download the app, you can log into it, or even go anonymous, to register your complaint.

To register the complaint, the app will require you to allow access to your phone's camera and storage. Alternatively, you can do the same through the cVIGIL website.

Once you have logged in, the app will show a list of these probable MCC violations: Money Distribution, Gifts/Coupons Distribution, Liquor Distribution, Posters/Banners Without Permission, Display of Firearms, Intimidation, Vehicles or Convoys Without Permission, Paid News, Property Defacement, Transportation of Voters on Polling Day, Campaigning Within 200 meters of the Polling Booth, Campaigning During the Ban Period, Religious or Communal Speeches/Messages, Use of Speakers Beyond the Permitted Time, Putting Posters Without a Declaration, and Transportation of Public for Rallies.

After determining which category the violation comes under, you can record a video of under two minutes or take photographs and upload it in the app. Once uploaded, you should fill in the relevant details and submit the complaint.

The ECI has pointed out that through the cVIGIL mobile app, the "common man has been given a power similar to that of an election observer, as they can lodge complaints of violation of the MCC, which will serve as an important link between the citizens and the Commission and can also help in making the by-elections fair, clean and transparent."