Envoys of 5 nations present credentials to Prez Murmu

Envoys of five nations present credentials to President Murmu

The official Twitter handle of the President of India shared images from the ceremony

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 26 2022, 16:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 16:32 ist
President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Ms Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of Uganda. Credit: Twitter/ @rashtrapatibhvn

Envoys of five countries presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The envoys who presented their credentials include Dr Iraj Elahi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, High Commissioner of the Republic of Uganda, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium, the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said. 

 

The event took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. 

 

Droupadi Murmu
President of India
India News

