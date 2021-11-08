Ex-Bishop Cottons student takes charge of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, a Bengaluru native and a former student of Bishop Cotton Boys’ School, assumed charge as Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command this past week.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1987, Swaminathan is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare and an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

A recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal, the former Basavanagudi resident has held several key operational, staff and training positions in his naval career, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash; the missile corvette, INS Kulish; the guided missile destroyer, INS Mysore and the aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya.

On promotion to the flag rank, Swaminathan served as the Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and played a key role in the conduct of all training in the Indian Navy.

He was simultaneously instrumental in raising the Indian Navy Safety Team that oversees operational safety across all verticals of the Navy.

