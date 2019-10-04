Ex-minister's supporters attack BJP candidate's car

Supporters of former Maharashtra minister Prakash Mehta, angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar, vandalised the car of Parag Shah, the BJP candidate from the assembly seat, on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.15 am when Shah was on his way to file his nomination papers for the October 21 polls, an official said.

As Shah, accompanied by a group of BJP activists, headed to the venue of filing papers, men claiming to be supporters of Mehta reached there and stopped Shah's car, he said.

Mehta's supporters were angry over denial of ticket to their leader from Ghatkopar (East), from where he won in 2014, by the ruling party.

They damaged the car's glass and also other parts of the vehicle, he said.

Shah was unhurt, but remained seated inside the car till the crowd was dispersed, the official said.

Mehta's supporters raised slogans against Shah and also held him responsible for the denial of ticket to their leader.

As the crowd swelled near Shah's car and road traffic was disrupted, police intervened and dispersed the mob, the official said.