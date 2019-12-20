Exit polls suggest hung Assembly in Jharkhand

With the end of the fifth and final phase in the Jharkhand Assembly polls done, the exit polls are out, with many polls suggesting a hung Assembly in the state.

The exit polls of IANS, CVoter and ABP predicted a hung Assembly in the state.

The exit polls said that the BJP is likely to get 28-36 seats, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance is expected to get 31-39 seats.

The polls said that smaller parties like AJSU might get 3-7 seats and JVM might win 1-4 seats.

The counting of votes in the Jharkhand polls will take place on December 23.