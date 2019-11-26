Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar as DyCM

In a yet another surprising development in Maharashtra's political situation, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively.

The resignation came after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar completely cornered Ajit and the BJP failed in number game.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is meeting to elect its leader.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is set to be formally elected the leader of the group and will lead the government for five years, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. The NCP and Congress are likely to each get posts of deputy chief ministers.