Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar as DyCM

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 26 2019, 15:59pm ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2019, 15:59pm ist
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

In a yet another surprising development in Maharashtra's political situation, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar resigned as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively. 

The resignation came after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar completely cornered Ajit and the BJP failed in number game. 

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is meeting to elect its leader. 

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is set to be formally elected the leader of the group and will lead the government for five years, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said. The NCP and Congress are likely to each  get posts of deputy chief ministers.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Assembly Elections 2019
Devendra Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar
Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray
BJP
Sharad Pawar
Comments (+)
 