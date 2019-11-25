Fadnavis takes charge as CM, signs Relief Fund cheque 

Devendra Fadnavis on Monday formally took charge as chief minister by signing a cheque from CM Relief Fund.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a #CMReliefFund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by CM," the chief minister's office tweeted.

Before he entered his chamber in Mantralaya, he garlanded statues of Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Before that, he visited Vidhan Bhavan and paid tributes to Y B Chavan, the architect of modern Maharashtra.