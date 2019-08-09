Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted to AIIMS

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was on Friday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of weakness and breathing trouble.

The 66-year-old BJP leader, who had a kidney transplant in 2018, was admitted to the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre where doctors said he is in a stable condition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushed to the hospital to visit him. Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan as well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also rushed to the hospital after hearing about Jaitley's hospitalisation.

Jaitley, who is out of action and declined to be part of Narendra Modi's Cabinet this time due to health reasons, had left for a "medical check-up" in the United States in January this year. He did not contest the 2019 elections too.

He was the main trouble-shooter for the BJP inside and outside Parliament. During 2014-19, he was the Leader of House of Rajya Sabha.