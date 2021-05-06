Former Union Minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh dies due to Covid-19

Former Union Minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh passed away on Thursday due to Covid-19. He was the son of late former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Confirming the news of Ajit Singh's demise, his son Jayant Singh Chaudhary asked people to pay their respects to him from home as the nation "confronts the horrific pandemic."

Paying his tributes to the leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The death of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji is extremely sad. He was always devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the centre. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. om Shanti!"

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे हमेशा किसानों के हित में समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने केंद्र में कई विभागों की जिम्मेदारियों का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021

Offering his condolences, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The mind is deeply distressed by the sad news of the death of Choudhary Ajit Singh, the sympathizer of the farmers and the son of the earth. The voice of the farmer has suffered a huge loss in the country today. Every warrior who accompanies us in every struggle of agriculture will always be in our memory."

किसानों के हमदर्द और धरती पुत्र, चौधरी अजित सिंह के देहांत की दुःखद ख़बर से मन अति व्यथित है। किसान की आवाज़ को देश में आज भारी क्षति हुई है। खेतिहर के हर संघर्ष में साथ निभाने वाले अनथक योद्धा सदैव हमारी स्मृति में रहेंगे। मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि!

ईश्वर @jayantrld को ताक़त दे

National Conference president Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers."

Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 6, 2021

