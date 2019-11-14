Gaurav may be Cong nominee against Jharkhand CM

The Congress is likely to field its national spokesperson Gaurav Ballabh from Jamshedpur (East) against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Gaurav, a professor in one of the reputed business management colleges, XLRI (Xavier Labour Relation Institute) in Jamshedpur, shot to fame when he, during a TV debate (on India becoming 5 trillion economy), had asked BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra: "Tell me, how many zeros are there in one trillion." The BJP spokesperson could not give an appropriate answer.

Jharkhand CM, Raghubar Das, who has won the Assembly election from Jamshedpur (East) for the last five times in the last two decades (1995, 2000, 2005, 2009, 2014) is the BJP candidate again, from the Steel City and will be looking to make a double hat-trick if he wins for the sixth consecutive time this year.

NDA on the verge of collapse

However, the saffron camp is facing several challenges, not only from the Opposition camp, but from its ‘enemy within’. Two of the BJP's alliance partners: the AJSU (All Jharkhand Students’ Union) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) have, of late, been flexing their muscles in order to extract their pound of flesh.

While the AJSU contested 2014 Assembly polls on eight seats and won five, the LJP could not open its account last time. However, this year, the AJSU wants at least 17 seats, a demand unacceptable to the BJP.

On the other hand, the LJP has decided to go it alone and is likely to field its candidates in 50 constituencies. The third BJP’s ally, the JD(U), which runs the government in Bihar in alliance with BJP, is also contesting Jharkhand polls on its own and has decided to field its candidates on at least 50 seats.

“We had asked for 15 seats. We would have scaled down our demand to three or four constituencies. But the BJP’s top leadership, including the party chief, did not respond to our request. So, we decided to go it alone,” said new national president of the LJP Chirag Paswan. He rued how, of late, the BJP had been giving a step-motherly treatment to its alliance partners.