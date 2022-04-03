GPS devices soon on vehicles ferrying minerals

The Mines and Geology department has decided to install GPS devices on vehicles transporting minerals in a bid to ensure proper monitoring of the vehicles.

A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for the software which would keep a watch on all such vehicles in real-time, providing details on its location and route of travel.

According to a written reply tabled in the Legislative Council recently, the department is planning to implement the upgraded version of the existing integrated lease management system.

This version is designed to curb the illegal transport of minerals in the state.

The GPS-installed vehicles will be centrally monitored and any discrepancies will be flagged to the local officials to initiate action.

A government order was issued in January this year, to prepare project parameters for ‘location tracking and emergency panic button’ in these vehicles, said the response by Mines and Geology Minister Halappa Achar.

A Delhi-based firm is coming up with a draft DPR and request for proposal, following which the state government will float a tender, the reply read.

Karnataka has introduced GPS tracking for all trucks transporting sand, following complaints of rampant illegal mining in various parts of the state. The reply said that the department had penalised trucks for violating regulations such as carrying more weight than permitted.

