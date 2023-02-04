'Greater Tipraland' stirs the pot

The opposition Congress and the CPI(M) have tied up for the first time to take on the ruling BJP-IPFT coalition in Tripura, which will go to polls on February 16. But the newborn Tipra Motha Party and its demand for a separate state – Greater Tipraland – for the indigenous tribal communities of the northeastern state have made both the ruling and opposition alliances jittery.

The elections in 2018 ended the 25-year-long rule of the Left Front in Tripura and brought the BJP-IPFT combine to power for the first time. The “Narendra Modi wave” and the promise of development helped BJP defeat the leftists in the constituencies in the plains with non-tribal majority, while the IPFT won eight constituencies in the hills, where tribal voters are the deciding factors.

The IPFT, however, started losing its grounds since then, mainly due to its ally BJP’s alleged failure to fulfill its 2018 promises for the welfare of the tribal community – the majority in at least 20 constituencies in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas and the deciding factor in some of the remaining 40 constituencies. The IPFT, BJP and other parties lost the TTAADC elections in March 2021 to the Tipra Motha, led by the scion of the royal family of the state, Pradyot Deb Barma.

Deb Barma quit the Congress following the anti-CAA agitation in 2020 and subsequently formed the Tipra Motha, which has made “Greater Tipraland” its biggest poll plank. The party has fielded 42 candidates for the assembly elections. Deb Barma rejected the offers for alliance both from the BJP as well the CPI(M)-Congress combine, as they declined to give him a written assurance on “Greater Tipraland”.

Tipra Motha has fielded non-tribal candidates in at least 16 constituencies beyond the TTAADC areas. The IPFT decided to continue with the alliance with the BJP, which categorically rejected demands that could lead to division of the tiny state. The BJP has put up candidates in 55 constituencies and have given the remaining five to IPFT. Manik Saha, who

succeeded Biplab Kumar Deb as the chief minister of Tripura in May 2022, claimed that the BJP would win at least 55 seats.

Jitendra Choudhury, a tribal leader spearheading the CPI (M)’s poll campaign, said that the party supported “maximum autonomy” for the tribal people, but would oppose “geographical and cultural” bifurcation of Tripura.

“The BJP still seems to be in an advantageous position given the divided opposition on Tipraland issue and its success in maintaining the alliance with IPFT,” said Vikas Tripathi, who teaches political science in Gauhati University. “However, the Tipraland issue may be a challenge for the BJP too in a few seats.”