Gujarat bypolls: Cong leads in 3, BJP in 2 seats

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2019, 10:37am ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2019, 10:48am ist

The Congress is leading in three constituencies in the Gujarat bypolls and the BJP is leading in two constituencies, according to an ANI report.

Follow live updates of Haryana Election Result here.

Follow live updates of Maharashtra Election Result here.

    Six constituencies in Gujarat - Tharad, Radhanpur, Kheralu, Bayad, Amraiwadi and Lunawada - participated in the Assembly bypolls on Oct. 21.

    Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


    For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

    For election-related news in Haryana, click here

    DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
    GET IT
    Gujarat
    assembly bypolls
    BJP
    Congress
    Comments (+)
     