Gujarat bypolls: Cong leads in 3, BJP in 2 seats

The Congress is leading in three constituencies in the Gujarat bypolls and the BJP is leading in two constituencies, according to an ANI report.
Gujarat Assembly By-Elections: Indian National Congress is leading in 3 constituencies, while BJP is leading in 2 constituencies.
— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019
Follow live updates of Haryana Election Result here.
Follow live updates of Maharashtra Election Result here.
Six constituencies in Gujarat - Tharad, Radhanpur, Kheralu, Bayad, Amraiwadi and Lunawada - participated in the Assembly bypolls on Oct. 21.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here