Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

In an act of sologamy, Vadodara's Kshama Bindu is all set to marry herself, the first such instance in the country.

The 24-year-old is all set for her big day- from vows to venues. The wedding, about to take place on June 11, will be conducted with all rituals and ceremonies.

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding,” she was quoted in a Times of India report.

The bride-to-be claimed that she never wanted to get married but did desire of becoming a bride one day.

Kshama, who is employed at a private firm, also spoke about how supportive her parents have been regarding her choices. She is also planning to spend a two-week honeymoon in Goa after the wedding.

What is sologamy?

Sologamy, also known as autogamy, is the practice through which people get married to themselves. Supporters of this practice believe that it leads to a happier life. The ceremony is no different than the regular weddings in most of the cases. While it has not legal recognision, sologamy gained prominence in the 21st century.