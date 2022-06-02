Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

The bride-to-be claimed that she never wanted to get married but did desire of becoming a bride one day

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 18:45 ist
24-year-old Kshama Bindu. Credit: Instagram/@kshamachy

In an act of sologamy, Vadodara's Kshama Bindu is all set to marry herself, the first such instance in the country.

The 24-year-old is all set for her big day- from vows to venues. The wedding, about to take place on June 11, will be conducted with all rituals and ceremonies.

“Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding,” she was quoted in a Times of India report.

The bride-to-be claimed that she never wanted to get married but did desire of becoming a bride one day.

Kshama, who is employed at a private firm, also spoke about how supportive her parents have been regarding her choices. She is also planning to spend a two-week honeymoon in Goa after the wedding.

What is sologamy?

Sologamy, also known as autogamy, is the practice through which people get married to themselves. Supporters of this practice believe that it leads to a happier life. The ceremony is no different than the regular weddings in most of the cases. While it has not legal recognision, sologamy gained prominence in the 21st century.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
marriage

What's Brewing

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

In Pics | Politicians arrested by ED in PMLA cases

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Gujarat woman set to marry herself in act of 'sologamy'

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

Grin and beer it: Vir Das turns entrepreneur

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

'Valley of Flowers' opens for visitors in Chamoli

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for father

Pre-monsoon rain could hit king cobra breeding

Pre-monsoon rain could hit king cobra breeding

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

How crypto firms are hedging bets amid uncertainties

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

DH Toon | How to be on the news? Get summons from ED

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

 