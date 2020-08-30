Gujarat's Covid-19 cases zoom past 95,000

Gujarat's Covid-19 cases zoom past 95,000; deaths cross 3,000

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 30 2020, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 22:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,272 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of infections to 95,155, state health departmentsaid.

Death toll crossed the 3,000-mark and rose to 3,008 with 17 patients succumbing to the infection, it said.

With 1,095 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of recoveries mounted to 76,757.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The Covid-19 case recovery rate in the state now stands at 80.67 per cent.

A total of 69,488 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 1,069.05 tests per day per million population, the department said in a release.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

Meet Double Diamond: World's most expensive sheep

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

Remembering the journey from Sonu to Suresh Raina

 