Haryana: BJP's Latika Sharma trailing in Kalka

Latika Sharma is trailing in 'Kalka' constituency while Pardeep Chaudhary of Congress is leading, as per early trends. Latika is one of the most significant names among the 105 women candidates whom the BJP has fielded in Haryana.

Interestingly, Kalka is number one in the order of Assembly constituencies listed by the Election Commission.

Latika, a philanthropist and a “Kali Bakht”, says many women workers like her have been working silently to aggrandize BJP’s micromanagement scheme right up to the last point of delivery.

Ironically, women participation in electoral politics hasn’t been encouraging in Jatland.

While there are as many as 1,169 candidates in poll fray this time, only 104 of them are women.

Nearly 90% of contestants are men.

The INLD has fielded 15 women candidates, the BJP 12 while the Congress has fielded nine.

The last Assembly elections in 2014 saw maximum participation of women candidates (116). That was the time when a maximum number of women, as many as thirteen, were elected to the Vidhan Sabha.

Latika is pitted against Pradeep Chaudhary, who recently switched over to the Congress from the INLD. In 2014, she had defeated Pradeep Chaudhary by over 19,000 votes to win Kalka.