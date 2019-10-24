Haryana: More drama as BJP state chief resigns

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala has resigned on Thursday after election trends showed both the ruling party and the Congress being locked in a tough contest with no one looking set to attain a majority on its own in the 90-member assembly. As per the latest trends, Barala is trailing by 25,090 votes over Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate Devinder Singh Babli from the Tohana seat.

Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, who was fighting on BJP ticket, has lost from Baroda against Sri Krishnan Hooda of Congress. This is the first upset that BJP has faced in Haryana in this Assembly election.

Early trends from Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 showed that it's advantage BJP and barring some hiccups, they have been able to maintain their lead at the top. They are currently leading in 35 seats, with Congress close behind on 29 seats. JJP has the advantage in 10 seats and it will be interesting to see whether they go on to become the decisive factor in case BJP or Congress fail to gain a majority. INLD is leading at 2 seats, and they can also play a crucial role.

TikTok star and BJP candidate Sonali Phogat is trailing in Adampur. Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt is trailing from Baroda where Sri Krishan Hooda of Congress is leading.

After a month-long campaign, the voting process in 90 Assembly seats with a total of 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, the D-day is finally here. An upbeat BJP is confident to retain power while the Opposition Congress is looking down the barrel, according to the exit polls.

CM candidate Manohar Lal Khttar predicted a 65-70 seat win for BJP, and the exit polls have confirmed his confidence.

The counting of the votes began from 8 am and the early trend is showing a lead for BJP but Congress is closely following.

