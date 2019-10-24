Haryana: TikTok star Sonali Phogat trailing in Adampur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2019, 09:46am ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2019, 10:02am ist
Sonali Phogat. Photo: TikTok

TikTok star Sonali Phogat is trailing in Adampur constituency of Haryana, while Kuldeep Bishnoi of Congress is leading as per the early trends. The counting of the polls began from 8 am. 

To get all the updates on Haryana Assembly election results, follow Haryana Election Result Live

Sonali Phogat, a ‘sensation’ on popular social media video app TikTok, is pitted against the might of Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Congress from the crucial Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana. Bishnoi is a sitting MLA and son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal.  

To get all the updates on Maharashtra Assembly election results, follow Maharashtra Election Result Live

Sonali has in excess of 1.23 lakh followers on her TikTok profile. She is also an actor and has made certain appearances on television serials. Sonali, who accused Bishnoi of corrupt practices, has also worked in Hisar with the Haryana Kala Parishad. She has appeared in some Haryanvi songs as well. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Haryana
Assembly Elections 2019
Sonali Phogat
Comments (+)
 