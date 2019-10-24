Haryana: TikTok star Sonali Phogat trailing in Adampur

TikTok star Sonali Phogat is trailing in Adampur constituency of Haryana, while Kuldeep Bishnoi of Congress is leading as per the early trends. The counting of the polls began from 8 am.

To get all the updates on Haryana Assembly election results, follow Haryana Election Result Live

Sonali Phogat, a ‘sensation’ on popular social media video app TikTok, is pitted against the might of Kuldeep Bishnoi of the Congress from the crucial Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana. Bishnoi is a sitting MLA and son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal.

To get all the updates on Maharashtra Assembly election results, follow Maharashtra Election Result Live

Sonali has in excess of 1.23 lakh followers on her TikTok profile. She is also an actor and has made certain appearances on television serials. Sonali, who accused Bishnoi of corrupt practices, has also worked in Hisar with the Haryana Kala Parishad. She has appeared in some Haryanvi songs as well.