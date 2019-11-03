Impasse will end soon, says Fadnavis

As the power tussle between the saffron allies in Maharashtra continues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the impasse would end soon.

"I think the impasse in the formation of the government will end soon. In the end, everyone has to work for the benefit of the people of the state. I hope the government is formed soon," Fadnavis told reporters in Akola.

On the other side of the table, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray said that the people of Maharashtra will know in a few days whether his party would come to power or not. "You will come to know in few days if Shiv Sena would be in power," Uddhav told reporters in Aurangabad, without elaborating further.

Guv to start consultation process from 7 Nov

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will start the formal consultation process and step in around November 7 if no party comes forward and stakes claim to form the government in Maharashtra. The term of the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on 9 November and the swearing-in of the members of the new House needs to take place from the next day.