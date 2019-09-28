Imran creating content for cartoon makers: Rajnath

Lashing out at Pakistan, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the neighbouring country' premier Imran Khan is creating content for cartoon makers by raising the Kashmir issue.

"While our progressive steps in Jammu & Kashmir are receiving global support, the Pakistani Prime Minister has been running around door to door and creating content for cartoon makers," he said.

Singh said US President Donald Trump has also acknowledged potential of our government and said that prime minister Narendra Modi capable of handling Pakistan-based terrorism.

The strong statement comes a day after the cricketer-turned-politician raised the Kashmir issue at the 74th United Nations' general assembly while on another hand Modi mainly focussed on his government's flagship plans and development issues concerning India and the world.

"During the US visit, Modi ji showcased India’s emergence as a superpower. We witnessed how Modi ji was welcomed by top leaders of USA at jam-packed stadium," Singh said in Mumbai after commissioning state-of-the-art submarine INS Khanderi, launching of frigate Nilgiri and inaugurated of Indian Navy's biggest dry dock.

Sounding a cautionary note, he said the nation to be on guard form state and non-state across the border.

"We have to be on the guard against state and non-state actors from across the border. I urge not just our security forces, but every citizen of our nation to stay alert and united to meet any challenges that may come in our way in the future," Singh said.

He reassured that the government is deeply conscious of the requirements of our armed forces and remains committed in providing requisite focus and financial support for its modernisation.We will leave no stone unturned to strengthen the capabilities of the Indian Navy.

The Government has given due impetus to timely acquisition of state-of-the-art weapons, sensors and platforms, Singh said.

We have given more freedom and support to armed forces to take decisions in nation’s interest. We are committed to far-reaching changes in our defence preparedness, he noted.

"Our Navy will not pose any threat to any peace loving nation. In fact the Indian Navy wants to build a sense of confidence and mutual trust with all big-small nations in the Indian Ocean Region," he said.