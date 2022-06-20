In dry Gujarat, BJP MLA under scanner as liquor flows in birthday party

Gujarat BJP MLA in dock as liquor flows in party

The BJP in Gujarat came under flak after a video clip showing some youth enjoying a liquor party is circulating on social media. The incident has also put BJP MLA from Lunavada Jignesh Sevak on the backfoot as he had attended the party.

This has given opposition the ammunition to attack the ruling party for its commitment to implementation of prohibition in the state.

According to local sources, a meeting of BJP party workers was held at Sundarvan in the district. The site owned by the forest department also has a swimming pool. The meeting was addressed by BJP sitting MLA from Lunavada, Jignesh Sevak.

In the video clip, some youths are seen holding glasses of liquor and dancing to the tune of music, some are seen sitting on chairs cheering others. Even some teenagers are there.

When Sevak was questioned about it, he flatly denied and said he is not aware of any such party. However, he did say that he had attended a BJP worker's birthday party at the said venue, and had left in five or seven minutes. He alleged, "This is a political conspiracy to tarnish my and party's image." But he refused to name persons behind the circulation of the video clip.

"Such parties have become routine affairs in the BJP rule," alleges Suresh Patel, President of Mahisagar District Congress Committee. He also said that the ruling party is not at all ashamed at violating laws in the state.

Patel has also said that the state government should ensure that prohibition is strictly implemented in the state and at least, its own party workers shouldn't indulge in such illegal activities.

