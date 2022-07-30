India logs 20,408 new Covid cases, 54 deaths

India logs 20,408 new Covid cases, 54 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 20,408 new Covid cases and 54 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The new fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,26,312.

The active caseload marginally declined to 1,43,384, accounting for 0.33 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 20,958 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,33,30,442. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.48 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate marginally declined to 5.05 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.92 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,04,399 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 87.48 crore.

As of Saturday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 203.94 crore, achieved via 2,69,93,794 sessions

Over 3.89 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

