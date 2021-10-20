'India needs to become a global power to defend itself'

India needs to become a global power to defend itself, says Gadkari

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, he said India is not an expansionist power and does not intend to attack its smaller neighbours

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2021, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 21:41 ist
Union minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said India needs to become a global power, not to attack anyone but to defend itself.

Addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI, he said India is not an expansionist power and does not intend to attack its smaller neighbours.

"We need to make India a global power...We need to become powerful but not to attack anyone," the road transport and highways minister said.

Gadkari noted that India is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector.

"We are a rich nation with a poor population. We need to work to make India a rich nation with a rich population," he emphasised.

Gadkari further said freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose shook the British empire and his life and works still inspire people.

He added that there is a need to educate India's new generation about the country's glorious past.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nitin Gadkari
India News
FICCI

What's Brewing

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 