India should play vital role in bringing back peace in Myanmar: Zoramthanga to PM

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate steps to restore peace in neighbouring Myanmar.

Zoramthanga made the appeal during his meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the interaction, Zoramthanga told Modi that India must play a crucial role in restoring peace in Myanmar.

The prime minister, on his part, said the Centre would make efforts to bring back peace in the neighbouring country, the official said.

The appeal is seen as significant given the fact that more than 30,000 Myanmarese nationals including political leaders and police personnel have taken shelter in Mizoram since the military regime launched a crackdown against the pro-democracy protesters in February last year.

Mizoram had earlier told the Centre that it was unwilling to push back the Myanmarese refugees as they are facing a humanitarian crisis. Mizoram shares a 510km border with Myanmar. The refugees are mainly from Chin state of Myanmar and are ethnically related to the Mizos.

The state government, NGOs, churches and students' bodies have provided them shelter, food and livelihood support even as the Centre had asked the Northeastern states to deport the Myanmarese refugees.

But Zoramthanga refused to comply with the Centre's directive saying Mizoram can not turn "a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in their backyard.''

During his meeting with Modi on December 1 last year in New Delhi, Zoramthanga requested the PM to be sympathetic to the Chin refugees. He also sought financial assistance to take care of the needs of the refugees.

