India's Omicron tally rises to 35 as Andhra, Chandigarh report first cases

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2021, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2021, 12:34 ist
India's Omicron tally rose to 35 with Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reporting their first cases of the variant, news agency ANI reported.

According to a note shared by AP's director of public health, the 34-year-old patient was allowed to travel from Mumbai to Vizag after his RT-PCR sample was negative for Covid-19. On sequencing a restested sample, it turned out to be positive for the new variant.

The Chandigarh patient is said to be a 20-year-old man from Italy who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed for the viral infection on December. He is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, according to a statement by the Chandigarh Health Department.

More to follow...

