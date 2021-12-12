India's Omicron tally rises to 35 as Andhra, Chandigarh report first cases

India's Omicron tally rose to 35 with Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh reporting their first cases of the variant, news agency ANI reported.

According to a note shared by AP's director of public health, the 34-year-old patient was allowed to travel from Mumbai to Vizag after his RT-PCR sample was negative for Covid-19. On sequencing a restested sample, it turned out to be positive for the new variant.

The Chandigarh patient is said to be a 20-year-old man from Italy who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed for the viral infection on December. He is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, according to a statement by the Chandigarh Health Department.

