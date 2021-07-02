Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore felicitates 189 doctors

N A Harris, Shanthinagar MLA, felicitated the doctors at an event held at the Rotary House of Friendship

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 02 2021, 01:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 02:28 ist
The dignitaries paid their tribute to 756 doctors who died battling the second wave. Credit: DH Photo

Celebrating Doctors' Day in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Inner Wheel Club Bangalore District 319 honoured as many as 189 doctors.

Joining hands with resident welfare associations from Shantala Nagar and Shanthinagar in Central Bengaluru District, the Inner Wheel Club felicitated 100 doctors from Bowring Hospital and another 81 from various primary healthcare centres and BBMP critical care centres who have toiled hard during the pandemic.

N A Harris, Shanthinagar MLA, felicitated the doctors at an event held at the Rotary House of Friendship (RHF) on Lavelle Road and presented them with a gift hamper and a plaque lauding their services as frontline warriors. The dignitaries paid their tribute to 756 doctors who died battling the second wave.

Virina Subbaiah, president of Inner Wheel Club of Bangalore; Girish Ramanathan, president, Rotary Club of Bengaluru; Girish Shetty, secretary; and others were present at the event.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
doctors
Doctors' Day

