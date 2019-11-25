It’s Pawar vs Pawar after Maha shock

A day after Ajit Pawar jolted his uncle, Sharad Pawar, by joining hands with the BJP, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra dropped no hints that he was regretting his decision, as he thanked Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

At the end of the day, both NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Ajit claimed that their respective factions are the real one, even as legislators of the NCP-Cong-Sena combine camped in hotels, plotting their next move.

In a series of tweets, Ajit thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah among others.

“We will ensure a stable government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra,” Ajit said thanking Modi.

In another tweet, he said: “I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and Sharad Pawar saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people,” he said.

“There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support,” the 60-year-old Ajit, a seven-time MLA from Baramati, said.

The series of tweets by Ajit created ripples and confusion in the NCP camp.

But NCP supremo Sharad Pawar quickly scotched them, as he ruled out any kind of an alliance or tie-up with the BJP.

“There is no question of forming an alliance with the BJP. The NCP has unanimously decided to ally with the Shiv Sena and the Congress to form the government,” he said.

“Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people,” the 79-year-old Maratha strongman said.

Earlier in the day, senior leader and former speaker Dilip Walse Patil and state NCP president Jayant Patil, who had replaced Ajit as legislature party leader, met him and tried convincing him to come back.

Patil also visited Raj Bhavan and submitted a list containing signatures of 41 MLAs who had attended Saturday’s meeting.

Asked about just 41 signatures when there are 54 MLAs, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said: “Some were in their constituencies or outside Mumbai, they have come now. As of now, 51 MLAs are with us, including a majority of those who attended the swearing-in ceremony.”

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that Ajit is not in a position to thank anyone. “He has to prove majority,” he said.