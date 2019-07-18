Kalburgi's wife identifies man who shot her husband

Wife of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi, who was murdered in Dharwad, has identified the culprit shot her husband dead four years ago.

The man named Ganesh Miskin was presented in an identification parade.

He was the same man who was arrested last year by the Karnataka Police as one of the alleged in the Gauri Lankesh case.

Kalaburgi's son, Shreevijay Kalburgi, told Indian Express, "she identified the culprit in the identification parade today. The name of the person who was identified was not disclosed to us."

Till now, all the three charged for the Gauri Lankesh murder, have also been identified as culprits in the Kalburgi murder.

On August 20, 2015, M.M Kalburgi, a Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awardee was murdered on the doorstep of his house in Dharwad.