Karnataka HC refuses to quash FIR on Rahul in 'KGF' song copyright infringement case

The Karnataka High Court has rejected the petition filed by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Srinate questioning the FIR registered for offences under the Copyright Act.

Apart from civil proceedings, the complainant MRT Music had initiated criminal proceedings for alleged copyright infringement by using the song from the movie KGF- Chapter 2 in the promotional video of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The court said that the petitioners appeared to have tampered with the source code without the permission and played the audio which would undoubtedly amount to infringement of copyright of the complainant.