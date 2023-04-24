Karnataka private schools demand drop of institutions with 'additional sections' from unauthorised schools list

Private unaided schools have demanded that the state Department of School Education drop the institutions with 'additional sections' from the list of unauthorised schools.

In a request submitted to the principal secretary of the department, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka even warned that they would challenge this decision in court if their demand is not considered.

The department recently listed 1,600 schools as unauthorised, of which more than 600 were listed as such because they had opened additional sections without obtaining departmental approval.

According to school managements, they opened these additional sections in accordance with a government order issued in March 2006, which has not been withdrawn.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said: "While listing schools with additional sections under the unauthorised category, the department should have referred to its own order, which allows private unaided schools to start additional sections, and the same could be verified during the renewal of the affiliation process."

"As per our knowledge, the department has listed around 620 schools as unauthorised because of opening additional sections, which is giving a wrong message to parents and the public during the admission season. We have requested the department to drop 620 schools from the unauthorised schools list, or else we will be forced to approach the court," Kumar said.

According to private school management representatives, all 620 schools listed as unauthorised for opening additional sections have obtained admissions under the Right to Education quota by the department itself, and even reimbursement has been given.

"We have no objection to any other category under which schools are listed as unauthorised. We just want the department to drop those listed as unauthorised because of additional sections," said another member of the association.

The department has listed unauthorised schools under various categories, of which those that opened additional sections are more. The department has given 45 days for such schools to obtain approval.