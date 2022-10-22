Kashmir: Elusive peace

The continued targeted killings of civilians, including non-locals and Kashmir Pandits (Hindus), are a grim reminder that peace in the Valley remains elusive despite security forces having an edge in the fight against militants and separatists over the last three years.

The recent killings of two non-local labourers and a Pandit farmer by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district have once again made it amply clear that militants still lurk and can carry out attacks, albeit on soft-targets.

Such incidents are being repeated intermittently by the militants to show their presence and challenge the BJP government’s claims of peace in Kashmir after the abrogation of erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Also Read | Uncertainty over Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls

It is never easy for the government to protect a few lakh non-local labourers, who are spread all over the valley, working on various developmental projects. Similarly, over 4000 Pandits, who have returned to Kashmir in the last more than a decade to take up government jobs under the Prime Minister’s special package, are vulnerable to militant attacks.

There are also hundreds of Hindu employees from Jammu recruited under the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota and posted in the Valley. All these have become sitting ducks for the militants.

The Pandit community, most vocal among the non-Muslims living in the valley, have been accusing the BJP government of failing to provide them security. The Pandit and the SC employees have been protesting for the last several months demanding relocation to the safer environs of Jammu. However, the government is in no mood to relocate them as such a move would be seen as conceding defeat to the militants. In some cases, the salaries of employees, who are not attending their duties, have been withheld and they have been warned of strict action, if they fail to rejoin. But most of the employees, fearing for their lives, are reluctant to return to work.

These employees were expecting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was in J&K earlier this month would announce their transfer to Jammu. However, he didn’t touch the issue leaving the frightened lot in distress. The Modi government had claimed revocation of Article 370 would wipe out decades of armed insurgency in the region, and usher in peace and development, but the ground realities belies the claim.

Not only the non-Muslims, but dozens of Muslim civilians and off duty policemen have also been killed in the last three years. Hundreds of locals have also joined militant ranks during the period, though most of them have been eliminated by the security forces.

According to Majid Hyderi, a political analyst, peace is prevalent in Kashmir in all its ironic manifestations. “The government is able to secure reopening of cinema halls in Kashmir, but killings continue. The reality is that Pandits are stuck in a devil and deep sea situation,” he told DH.

Hyderi alleged that the government was taking Pandits as bonded labourers to Kashmir to either survive or get killed. The government, however, claimed that normalcy to the region was returning and “those disrupting peace would have to repent and repay with interest”.

“Killings of minorities, civilians and security forces personnel are far less than what it used to be prior to August 2019,” Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of J&K, said. “We are committed to dismantle the terror eco-system that exited within the system and outside. We are also committed to push last nail in the coffin of militancy in J&K and make this place terror free.”

There has indeed been a sharp decline in stone pelting incidents and separatist sponsored strike calls and it has benefited the tourism sector a lot. This year, Kashmir is witnessing an exponential increase in inflow of tourists.