Learn foreign languages at BCU

The Centre for Global Languages, Bengaluru Central University, has invited students to register for Certificate-I/Certificate-II/Diploma-I (four-month courses), Higher Diploma and Advanced Diploma (eight-month courses) in French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Portuguese, Russian, Finnish and Arabic languages for the 2019-20 academic year.

The last date for admissions is July 27. The eligibility for admission to Certificate-I is II PUC/class 12 pass. The eligibility for other levels is a pass in the previous level of the course. For more details, call 080-22961280, 9845489267.