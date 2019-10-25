List of Elected Assembly Members presented to Governor

The State Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra Baldev Singh today presented the list of elected members to the Legislative Assembly to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Friday.

Baldev Singh told the Governor that with the publication of the Notification of the Election Commission of India, the new Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has been constituted. The Notification contains constituency-wise and party-wise list of members elected to the State Legislative Assembly.

The State Chief Electoral Officer apprised the Governor about the efforts taken for the conduct of free and fair elections.

Principal Secretary of the Election Commission of India Anuj Jaipuriyar, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde, Joint Chief Electoral Officers Shirish Mohod and Anil Valvi were present.