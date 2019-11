Three NCP MLAs, who were 'missing' since Saturday after attending the swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, returned to Mumbai on Monday. "The three MLAs - Daulat Daroda (from Shahapur seat), Nitin Pawar (Kalwan) and Narhari Zirwal (Dindori) - have come back," an NCP leader said.

