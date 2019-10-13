Maha polls: Sawant joins Fadnavis for morning walk

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant joined his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis for a morning walk at the Marine Drive on Sunday.

Sawant has been touring Maharashtra since last Thursday to campaign for BJP for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

On Sunday, he took a morning walk along with Fadnavis at the iconic Marine Drive along the Arabian Sea and expressed confidence that people will support the BJP in the Maharashtra polls.

"Joined CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji for a morning walk at Marine Drive, Mumbai. Great energy and amazing response from the people. #MumbaiChaliBhaJaPaKeSaath," he said in a tweet.

Sawant last week addressed public meetings and participated in interactions with people and party workers in Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and some parts of Mumbai.

He took over reigns of Goa after the death of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar in March this year.

Polling for all 288 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.