Maharashtra governor invites BJP to form govt

On a day of hectic developments, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited the BJP to form the next government in Maharashtra.

The BJP is yet to formally respond to the invitation of the Governor.

BJP with 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is the single largest party.

Since the tenure of the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly expired on Saturday, the Governor, going by protocols and conventions, invited the single largest party to form the government.

Caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the leader of the BJP legislature party.

"The Governor has asked Fadnavis to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra," a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on 21 October and the results were declared on 24 October.

However, despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward to claim the stake to form the government.

"The Governor has therefore decided to explore the possibility of formation of Government and today asked the leader of the elected members of the single largest party, that is BJP, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government," the spokesperson added.

The Raj Bhavan was abuzz with activities throughout the day with Koshyari having a series of consultations.

Koshyari, a veteran politician, had served as Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand and has decades of legislative experience.

Fadnavis called on him in the morning to brief him of the security arrangements in the wake of Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

Besides, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni called on the Governor a couple of times to brief him.

Preparations are also on in the Vidhan Bhavan complex for the swearing-in of new members, however, this could only happen when the new government is sworn-in and 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is convened.

The Governor is making the best possible efforts to ensure that President's rule is avoided.

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said that the Shiv Sena and BJP must come together to form the government as the mandate is for them.

The two MahaYuti saffron allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, who are in a cold war, could not form the government despite having the numbers, 105 and 56 respectively.

In the 288-member House, the magic figure in 145 and the MahaAghadi allies NCP and Congress have 54 and 44 seats, respectively and they are not in a position to form the government.

The Shiv Sena is insisting for a 50-50 power-sharing ratio and rotation of CM's chair among the two allies for two-and-a-half-years each.

Neither Fadnavis nor Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray spoke anything on government formation when they spoke to media separately on the Ayodhya judgement. But, Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut in a tweet said: "Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar!! Ayodhya mein Mandir Maharashtra mein Sarkar... Jai Shri Ram."

State Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said that since the ball is in Governor's court now, he must invite the single largest party to form government, going by precedents.

On Friday, Fadnavis had asserted that BJP government with its CM would be in place. On the other hand, Uddhav had stated that if BJP was confident they must stake claim.