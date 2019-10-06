Maharashtra polls: 1905 nominations filed in Marathwada

A total of 1,905 nominations have been filed across 46 Assembly constituencies in eight districts of the Marathwada region for the October 21 Maharashtra elections.

As per the data made available by the Election Commission on Saturday, the highest number of nominations were filed in Nanded district (492), which comprises nine constituencies, while the lowest number of nominations (83) were filed across three assembly segments in Hingoli district.

Besides Nanded and Hingoli, Aurangabad, Beed, Jalna, Parbhani, Latur and Osmanabad districts are part of the Marathwada region.

Constituency-wise, the highest and the lowest number of nomination papers in the region were filed in two assembly segments in Nanded district.

The highest number of 147 nominations were filed in Bhokar constituency, where former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is contesting as a Congress candidate, while Mukhed constituency in the same district received only 15 nomination papers.

As per the EC data, as many as 1,309 nominations were filed on the last day of filing of forms on October 4.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is October 7.