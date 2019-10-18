Maharashtra polls: No of women candidates decline

Several women leaders in Maharashtra are contesting the Vidhan Sabha polls but in terms of numbers the representation has reduced. This time 235 women are contesting of which only 39 are from the four mainstream political parties - the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.

The BJP has fielded the maximum women candidates 17, followed by the Shiv Sena and the Congress, which have fielded eight each, and the NCP six.

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has fielded six candidates from the 262 contesting and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS has given tickets to eight women candidates of the 101 seats that the party is contesting.

Overall, only in Parvati seat of Pune city, two ladies are in a direct contest - Madhuri Misal of the BJP vs Ashwini Kadam of the NCP. Misal is a two-term MLA from the same seat while Kadam is a three-time corporator in Pune.

Late BJP leader Gopinath Munde's daugher and state rural development minister Pankaja Munde is contesting from Parli in Beed district and is pitted against estranged cousin Dhananjay Munde of the NCP, who is a leader of opposition in Council.

In Solapur district's Solapur South Central seat, former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde's daughter Pranati Shinde is pitted against CPI(M) nominee Narasayya Adam.

In the Brahmapuri seat, advocate Paromita Goswami, a liquor prohibition activist, has been fielded against Congress candidate Vijay Wadettiwar, the leader of opposition in Assembly and Shiv Sena's Sandeep Gaddamwar.

Party: Women Candidates/Total Candidates

BJP: 17/164

Shiv Sena: 8/124

Congress: 8/147

NCP: 6/117

VBA: 6/262



A look at previous elections:

Year: Total women candidates/winners

2014: 277 - 20

2009: 211 - 11

2019 Assembly elections

Total candidates: 3,237

Contesting women candidates: 235

Regions:

Mumbai - 32

Konkan - 40

North Maharashtra - 27

Western Maharashtra - 44

Marathwada - 33

Vidarbha - 59

