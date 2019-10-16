Maharashtra polls: Sanjay Dutt backs Aditya Thackeray

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has backed Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray, who is making an electoral debut.

The Thackerays and the Dutts share good relations. "He will surely win with a huge margin...the country needs dynamic young leaders," Dutt said in a video posted on social media. "Aditya is like a younger brother to me," he said about Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son.

Recalling his association with the Thackeray family, he said, "baade saheb (late Bal Thackeray) supported me... my family... same is Uddhav bhai... I wish Aditya all the best."

Dutt's father, late actor-politician Sunil Dutt and the Shiv Sena founder had a close association.

The Thackeray family stood with the Dutts when Sanju Baba, as he is popularly known, was arrested in the March 1993 serial blasts case. In fact, the first thing he did after his release on bail, was to meet Thackeray with his father.