Maharashtra Polls: Shiv Sainik would be CM, says Uddhav

In yet another reiteration, Uddhav Thackeray said that a Shiv Sainik would be the chief minister of Maharashtra.

"Come what may, I will fulfil the promise given to Balasaheb (Thackeray) my guru, my father, who was everything to me," Uddhav told in an interview given to Saamana, the party mouthpiece.

The 59-year-old Shiv Sena president also defended his decision to launch his son, Aaditya, in electoral politics. "But, that does not mean I have taken retirement from politics," said Uddhav.

The first of the interview - conducted by Saamana executive editor and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut - was published on Monday on the eve of Dassera.

Uddhav said though his party is contesting just 124 of the total 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the aim is to ensure that maximum MLAs are elected from his party.