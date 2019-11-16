Maharashtra: Sena-NCP-Cong meeting with Guv postponed

With several of its top leaders and MLAs touring Maharashtra, the meeting of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday has been postponed.

"The leaders of the three parties are touring parts of Maharashtra to assess the damage because of unseasonal rains, to speed up the process of panchnamas and to file final affidavits of expenses to the Election Commission. Hence the meeting has been postponed," Shiv Sena legislature party leader Eknath Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Koshyari took stock of the damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains during October-November and announced the financial relief to the affected farmers.

A relief of Rs.8,000 per hectare up to 2 hectare for agricultural Kharif crops and a relief of Rs.18,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for horticulture/ perennial crops was announced.

In addition to the relief package, the governor further announced exemption of land revenue to the affected area and exemption of examination fee of school and colleges to the wards of farmers whose crops suffered damages.

The governor also directed the state administration to disburse relief immediately.

On Friday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called on governor to request release of funds to the farmers affected due to unseasonal rains.

Hon Governor assured immediate action on this. "I also requested for reopening and smooth functioning of CM Relief Fund through governor’s office so that no needy patient is deprived of necessary and timely support. Governor assured that this fund will be run by his office and will extend support to patients," he tweeted.