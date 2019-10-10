Maharashtra: Smaller allies of both alliances unhappy

The smaller allies of both sides - the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena and opposition Congress-NCP seems to be unhappy the way they are being treated.

Even while the Congress is suffering from a leadership crisis and Sharad Pawar-led NCP from defections, its allies seem to be distancing from them.

A few days ago when the Congress-NCP led MahaAghadi released its manifesto - it has listed Samajwadi Party, Peasants' & Workers' Party, People's Republican Party, CPI(M), CPI and Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana as its allies.

To add to the problem, former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde's assertion that Congress and NCP would come together in the times to come and Pawar's rejection has added to the confusion.

"We have broken away from the Congress," state SP president Abu Asim Azmi said.

The SP had asked for 50-odd seats but offered three including Mankhurd Shivajinagar from where Azmi is contesting. In the other seat promised Bhiwandi East, Congress has put up a candidate while the local Congress unit is not supporting SP in Aurangabad.

Congress tried to have an understanding with CPI (M) but the latter has put up Narasayya Adam from Solapur South Central form where Shinde's daughter Pranati is seeking reelection.

Shetty's candidate in Khamgaon was given AB form by the Congress without his permission.

The allies of BJP-Sena MahaYuti alliance - Ramdas Athawale-led RPI(A), Vinayak Mete-led Shiv Sangran, Mahadev Jankar-led Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Sadabhau Khot-led Rayatkranti Sangathana are also unhappy.

The RPI(A) had been made to contest under the BJP symbol by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Besides, Fadnavis also shot down Athawale's proposal to give a ticket from Paltan to Deepak Nikalje, the brother of jailed underworld don Chhota Rajan.

Jankar had alleged that he had been misled. "The BJP cheated me," he said, adding that the BJP gave AB forms to his candidates Rahul Kul (Daund) and Meghana Bordikar (Jintur). The RSP technically left with one candidate, Ratnakar Gutte from Gangakhed.