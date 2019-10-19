Maharashtra under heavy security cover ahead of polls

The Maharashtra police is geared up for the October 21 Assembly elections with a heavy deployment of over three lakh personnel along with the Central forces, an official said on Saturday.

The election results will be declared on October 24.

A heavy blanket of security will be seen across the state for peaceful polling, the official said.

At least three helicopters along with drones will be used in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, Milind Bharambe, special inspector general of police (Law and Order) said.

Apart from two lakh personnel from the state police, 350 companies of Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Nagaland Women Police Force will also be roped in, he said.

At least 100 companies of State Reserve Police Force and around 45,000 jawans of State Home Guards have been deployed on 24-hour duty, he said, adding that services of 20,000 Home Guard jawans of other states are also sought.