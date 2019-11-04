Maharashtra will get new govt soon, says Fadnavis

Amidst a row over government formation in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Emerging from a 30-minute meeting with Shah, Fadnavis said Maharashtra needed a new government and it would be in place soon. "I am confident about that," he said interacting with reporters at Maharashtra Sadan here.

The chief minister refused to comment on the statements made by several leaders in the state on the stalemate over the government formation exercise. "Neither me nor anyone from the BJP will comment on the remarks. Many people have said many things over the equations of power in the state," he said.

Earlier, Fadnavis submitted a memorandum to Shah seeking relief for farmers affected by the unseasonal rains in parts of Maharashtra recently.

During the 30-minute meeting at Shah's official residence on 6A, Krishna Menon Marg, Fadnavis also discussed the row over government formation with the Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis flew in to the national capital to seek Shah's counsel as the stalemate between the BJP and Shiv Sena over their power-sharing pact continued for 10 days after the result for Assembly polls were announced on October 24.

Sena has made it clear that it would not settle for anything less than the sharing of the Chief Minister's post, but the BJP has maintained that it never promised the top executive post in the state to its ally.