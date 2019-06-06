Mamata slams Meghalaya governor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the Governor of Meghalaya Tathagata Roy for stating while the young men from Bengal sweep rooms in Haryana and the girls from the state go to Mumbai to work as bar dancers.

“If you see the tweets of the Governor of Meghalaya who used to be with BJP it seems he is still more of a party man. He does know what he can’t do being in a constitutional post. He has said that the women of Bengal go to Bombay and work in dance bars,” said Mamata. She was speaking to reporters after meeting the family members of a local TMC leader at Nimta in North 24 Oaraganas district who was recently murdered. TMC has alleged that BJP was behind the murder. But the saffron party has denied the allegation.

“ Second, alas who will tell them that the days of these luminaries are long gone... Now Bengali young men sweep rooms in all pace like Haryana and Kerala and Bengali girls work at dance bars in Mumbai which was unthinkable before,” tweeted Roy.

The TMC supremo warned BJP not to cross the limits of decency.

“I want to tell BJP to mind their language. Behave yourself!,” said Mamata.

Scoffing at the BJP’s success in Bengal she alleged that they have won 18 seats with cheating and money power. She accused the saffron party of resorting to falsehood regarding the alleged murder of their workers in Bengal.

“Not even one of their (BJP’s) workers have been murdered in Bengal. They are killing our people,” said Mamata.

She added that three cases of murder of TMC workers in the districts of Cooch Behar, North and South 24 Paraganas have been handed over to CID.

Alleging that in several places of Bengal BJP cadres went on a rampage in the name of taking out victory processions the Chief Minister said that she had instructed police not to allow victory processions.

“In the name of victory procession they went on a rampage. Similar incidents took place in Purulia and Bankura. I have instructed police not to allow any more victory processions. Already 14 days have passed since the results have been declared,” said Banerjee.