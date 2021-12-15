Man nabbed for bomb hoax call in Delhi-Bengaluru train

Man arrested for bomb hoax call in Delhi-Bengaluru train

Satyanand, the accused, made the phone call to Railways Helpline 139 as he was unhappy with the behaviour of a catering staff towards his brother

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Dec 15 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 19:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a man who on Tuesday allegedly made a hoax call to the Railways saying a bomb had been planted in a Bengaluru-bound train, police said.

The 12628 Delhi-Karnataka Express was stopped for 25 minutes at Mathura Junction at night and thoroughly checked. It was given a go-ahead only after the Government Railway Police (GRP) were convinced that there was nothing suspicious, Superintendent of Police Mathura (City) Martand Prakash Singh said on Wednesday.

According to the SP, Satyanand, the accused, made the phone call to Railways Helpline 139 as he was unhappy with the behaviour of a catering staff towards his brother.

An official said the call was transferred to Railway Protection Force control room which in turn passed on the information to the teams concerned.

“Since Satyanand is highly intoxicated, he will be further interrogated later,” a GRP official said, adding he was arrested from a night shelter home on Delhi's Aruna Aasaf Ali road.

