BSP demands justice for kin of Dalit girl found dead

Mayawati demands justice for family of 4-year-old Dalit girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

The villagers have also alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 28 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 16:19 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI Photo

BSP president Mayawati expressed serious concern on Tuesday over the recovery of the body of a four-year-old Dalit girl from a paddy field in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and demanded justice for the family after a proper inquiry.

The girl's body was recovered from a paddy field on Monday afternoon. According to the victim's family members and other villagers, she had gone missing since Sunday evening.

The villagers have also alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed.

"In Aligarh district, the body of a Dalit innocent girl was found lying in a paddy field. The family has expressed suspicion of murder after rape. This incident is very serious and sad. The government must give justice to the victim's family by getting the matter investigated properly, this is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Dalit

What's Brewing

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 