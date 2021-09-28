Mayawati demands justice for family of 4-year-old Dalit girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

BSP president Mayawati expressed serious concern on Tuesday over the recovery of the body of a four-year-old Dalit girl from a paddy field in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and demanded justice for the family after a proper inquiry.

The girl's body was recovered from a paddy field on Monday afternoon. According to the victim's family members and other villagers, she had gone missing since Sunday evening.

The villagers have also alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed.

"In Aligarh district, the body of a Dalit innocent girl was found lying in a paddy field. The family has expressed suspicion of murder after rape. This incident is very serious and sad. The government must give justice to the victim's family by getting the matter investigated properly, this is the demand of the BSP," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

