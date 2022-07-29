Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly begins

The six-day Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly commenced on Friday with Speaker Rabindra Nath Murmu congratulating Droupadi Murmu on her being elected as the 15th president of the country.

The House assembled for a brief time on Friday and was adjourned till August 1 after obituary references. The speaker told the House, “The election of Murmu, who was Jharkhand’s first woman governor, as the president of India will give strength to the empowerment of tribals as well as women in the society. It will also strengthen the tribal community and Indian democracy.”

He also drew the members' attention to the plight of farmers facing drought-like situation due to the scanty rainfall so far this year. “The state’s rainfall deficit is around 40 per cent. Of the 24 districts in Jharkhand, 12 have received less than normal rainfall. When we are sitting here for discussion on several issues, we have to include the pain of the farmers so that a meaningful solution can be found through this House,” he said.

The Assembly also paid condolence to politicians, artists, social workers, litterateurs and common citizens who passed away recently and the members observed a two-minute silence in memory of personalities like former Jharkhand governor K Sankaranarayan, former minister Ramai Ram, former parliamentarian Som Marandi, Indian classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh.

Earlier, the main opposition party BJP raised protest in the Assembly premises against the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his 'rashtrapatni' remark in connection with the newly elected President Droupadi Murmu. The BJP workers demanded an apology from Chowdhury, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and leader Rahul Gandhi. Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, has already said that his comment is a "slip of tongue".